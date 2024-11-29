Fugees Founder Pras Michél Speaks Out While Facing 22 Years in Prison: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Spy’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Fugees founder Pras Michel faces a 22-year prison sentence in a complex corruption case linked to China and the 1MDB scandal.

For the first time since his conviction, Michél shared what led him to this point in his life in an interview with Variety.

“I don’t know if subconsciously it was a bit exciting for me too but I like spy movies. But I never wanted to be a spy. I don’t think that’s sexy. But a part of it felt like that.”

Michél recalled the events that forever changed his life when he rushed off from the Four Seasons in Manhattan. Allegedly, he sought to influence the U.S. government on behalf of Malaysian financier Jho Low. He also had ties to Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund known as 1MDB, which was missing more than $1.5 Billion. He was also accused of channeling money from Low to support political campaigns in the U.S., including President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, without registering as a foreign agent.

“I’m going to tell you what was weird to me: the fact that the Four Seasons has a private elevator. I never knew that,” he continued. They have a private elevator for just certain people,” he said. “My life leading up to that point felt surreal, so part of that night felt natural.”

Following a three-week trial, a jury convicted Michél last April on 10 counts, including violating campaign finance laws during Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection bid. He also was found guilty of illegally lobbying the Donald Trump administration in 2017.

Throughout the trial, the federal government painted a picture of Michél as a Chinese spy.

“Michél played a central role in a wide-ranging conspiracy to improperly influence top government officials, including the then-president [Trump] and the then-attorney general [Sessions],” said Department of Justice special agent in charge Harry Lidsky. Luis Quesada, assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, argued that Michél “brazenly conspired to help a foreign national launder millions of dollars in illegitimate campaign contributions into the 2012 U.S. presidential election.”

After the verdict, Michél’s way of life has descended into chaos.

“Every aspect of my life has been disrupted. I can’t bank anywhere, been kicked out of 13 banks,” Michél said.

In addition to his legal troubles, Michél’s relationship with bandmates has seen better days. After the Fugees reunion tour was canceled, he dropped a diss track aimed at Lauryn Hill.

With his sentencing coming up in January, Michél maintains his innocence.

“I’m going to fight, and I’m going to appeal,” he added. “But there’s a possibility that I’m going in while I’m fighting…It’s just the reality.”

via: Hot97