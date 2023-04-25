Fugees Fans React to Pras Admitting He Was FBI Informant [Photos]

During his federal conspiracy trial, Pras Michel admitted to something that no one knew publicly — he was a voluntary FBI agent.

Back in March, Pras opened up to Rolling Stone about facing up to 22 years in prison for his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme and association with a foreign country attempting to influence the U.S. government.

Pras is accused of “conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions using foreign funds,” as well as witness tampering and failing to register as a foreign agent of the Chinese government.

According to prosecutors, Pras donated a total of $1.1 million to Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, though the funds were actually given by by Jho Low, a Malaysian fugitive wanted for his connection to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. Pras also contributed to Trump’s campaign through Low.

“What benefit would I get trying to break laws? It’s not worth it to me,” Pras told RS. “I’m like a pariah now. I’ve got friends who won’t talk to me because they think there’s a satellite in orbit listening to them.”

Now, fans of Pras and the Fugees are blasting the rapper for being an informant.

“When you consider Wyclef’s charity scams, Pras being a fed, Lauryn’s live performance grift, and John Forte’s dope dealing the Fugees camp is first team All- Infamous,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person couldn’t contain their disappointment, writing, “As someone who grew up on the Fugees. This pras news is just wild.”

