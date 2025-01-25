Fried Chicken And Tequila? Don Julio And Popeyes Tease Something Big

BY: Walker Published 22 seconds ago

What happens when two icons of bold flavor team up? Don Julio tequila and Popeyes are teasing fans with a collaboration kept under wraps, set to debut on Jan. 31 —just in time for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

A brief hype video was released to the masses on Thursday (Jan. 23), showing a woman DJing as Latin-inspired music soundtracks the affair. Bottles of Tequila are displayed throughout the teaser, with the clip ending with a glimpse at a Black-colored box baring both brand’s names front and center.

“The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25,” the caption reads, announcing that whatever this is will be released or revealed at the end of January.

Now, this is just speculation, but it should be noted that the “big game” mention could imply that this collaboration is tied to the NFL‘s Super Bowl in some capacity, which is scheduled to go down on Sunday (Feb. 9). Interestingly enough, Popeyes Chicken was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, which is where Super Bowl LIX will be played this year. So, don’t be surprised if you see a high-budget commercial for sport’s biggest game.

As for the Don Julio Tequila ties… well, the internet seems to think that its involvement with the fried chicken chain is a sign that this collaboration is strictly aimed at “Blacks and Mexicans” or some variation of that sentiment. Reactions from social media poured in after the video hit the internet, with most netizens singing the exact same tune.

“Popeyes and Don Julio collaborating for Black History Month… exactly what I expected under the Trump administration,” one person posted. “Don Julio and Popeyes having a collaboration coming soon lol they sure know how to appeal to the Blacks cause I’m all for it,” another account chimed in. “Tequila and Popeyes… just in time for Black History Month Gimme a 3 piece and a mixed lemonade,” someone typed on X/Twitter. “Don Julio and Popeyes collab come out January 31st , the eve of BLACK HISTORY MONTH??????????? THATS OUR GIFT? JUST SAY THE N WORD WITH A HARD R,” another netizen comically, or not so comically, quipped. “This gon be worse than the chicken sandwiches, please be safe yall,” an account typed under Popeyes and Don Julio Tequila’s comment section referencing the great chicken wars of 2019.

Whether or not this collab will feature a liquor-soaked fried chicken sandwich, a Lunchable-esque meal featuring a side of Julio like a 90’s sports drink, a poultry-flavored Tequila, or a beautifully packaged racial slur, the internet will just have to wait until Jan. 31 to find out.

