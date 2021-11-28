French Montana Says It Is Harder To Make It as a Rapper Than in the NBA [Video]

Earlier this month, French Montana returned with They Got Amnesia. His first album in a couple of years, but it’s comments he recently made about rap and the NBA during a press run that has some people talking.

via: HypeBeast

In a recent interview, French Montana spoke out about the odds of making it in the hip-hop industry as opposed to the NBA. He detailed why he thinks it is much harder to be a successful rapper than make it into the NBA.

French Montana spoke with HOT 97’s Ebro comparing both rap and professional basketball stating, “It’s like, you better off making it in the NBA than making it in hip-hop. NBA, what they got, twenty-eight teams? Fifteen players on every team.” Rosenberg added that the teams also rotate their players all the time and that it is not just the starting five that is often seen on the court. Both Ebro Darden and Rosenberg also added that by just showing up to the games, some of these players can make money “by the hundreds.”

Montana continues to say, “You’re talkin’ about hip hop? You can’t even name teen people that’s hot every couple months. The odds is—anybody could do it if it was easy. So, you’re talkin’ about tryin’ to make it? The hustle gotta be relentless. Can’t take no for an answer.”

You can watch a clip from French’s appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning in the post above.