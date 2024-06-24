‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Hitting Theaters in 2025, Chad Michael Murray Set to Return [Video] | lovebscott.com

‘Freaky Friday 2’ is officially in production.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are both returning for the film, which began filming today in Los Angeles.

via THR:

The sequel picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) switched bodies, with Anna now having a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. According to the film’s synopsis, “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray are also returning for the sequel, joined by newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao, who all appeared in the 2003 film, will also return.

Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn and Curtis will produce, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin and Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freaky Friday was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel and grossed $160 million globally with $110 million coming from the domestic box office. The film marks Lohan’s return to theaters after returning to Hollywood filmmaking after a hiatus with back-to-back Netflix rom-coms.

We’ll be seated!

