Frank Ocean Debuted A Nine-Minute Track During A Christmas Episode Of ‘Blonded’ [Photo + Video]

It’s been over five years since Frank Ocean‘s last album, Blonde. Since then, he’s sporadically released singles, like 2017’s “Biking” and “Provider,” but no full-length work.

On Christmas Day, Frank Ocean returned with a new episode of his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show. The installment features some previously unreleased sounds from Ocean, some light piano-playing over Ocean’s monologuing. It also includes excerpts from a conversation that Ocean had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hof, which was recorded shortly after Ocean lost his brother.

“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief and I remember marveling afterwards at how his energy blasted through the phone,” Ocean wrote on his Instagram page. “So much vim in this Wim. We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief, and how going into the cold water changed his life. It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous.”

“I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, @coryhenry and @dylanpatricewiggins played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory in the summer of 2020. I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everybody.”

The nine-minute track is Frank’s first release since he shared “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in April 2020.

