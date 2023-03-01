Fox Nation To Release ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’ Docuseries

The Jussie Smollett chronicles will be revisited in a new docuseries from Fox Nation.

via: Deadline

Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax.

Smollett continues to maintain his innocence.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s Executive Vice President. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

In January 2019, Smollett alleged he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime.

Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.”

After being found guilty on five felony counts, including lying to Chicago cops, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail last March. While avoiding state prison, the incarceration came as a part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He walked out of jail a week later after an Illinois Appellate Court cut his sentence pending appeal.

Developed and produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, the series was executive produced by Craig Piligian, Nicholas Caprio, Scott Eldridge, Gloria Rodriguez and Nicole Rittenmeyer, who also serves as director.