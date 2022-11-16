Former Twice-Impeached President Donald Trump Announces His Third Presidential Bid, Daughter Ivanka Wants No Part of It

Donald Trump says he’s officially running for president in 2024.

via: NBC News

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter did not attend his speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She said later that she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

ABC News first reported her statement, which she later posted on Instagram.

It was not immediately clear whether her husband, Jared Kushner, who was also a senior White House adviser, would play a role in the campaign. Kushner, 41, attended the speech Tuesday night.

Kushner was a senior adviser to the president in the Trump White House and the director of the Office of American Innovation.