Former NFL Star Derrick Ward - Who Won the Super Bowl with the Giants - 'Arrested in LA on Suspicion of Multiple Robberies of Businesses'

Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion, was arrested this week in Los Angeles.

via: Daily Mail

The 43-year-old is accused of robbing a number of businesses including gas stations, according to TMZ.

Ward, who was part of the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XLII in 2008, was arrested on Monday lunchtime and booked into custody later that evening.

The LA native is said to have used ‘force’ and ‘fear’ to take money from the stores, though police reportedly allege that he did not use a gun during the robberies.

TMZ claims that jail records show Ward remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, with his bail set at $250,000.

Ward played in the NFL between 2004 and 2011, spending time with the New York Jets, the Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

He was selected by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2004 draft before signing a $17million contract with the Buccaneers half a decade later.

In 2008, he was a member of the Giants team that beat Tom Brady and the undefeated Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

Across his career, Ward played 93 NFL games, carrying for a total of 2,628 yards and ending with 15 touchdowns.

It’s not the first time this week that a football star has had a brush with law enforcement.

On Monday, free agent Chandler Jones clashed with officers, footage of which he posted on his Instagram account.

‘Mr. Jones, we’ve got to talk about why we’re here now,’ one officer is seen saying before a voice, presumably belonging to Jones, began screaming.

The troubled NFL free agent appears to have recorded the exchange with Maricopa County (Arizona) police, which took place on November 27 and did not result in arrest, department spokespeople told DailyMail.com.