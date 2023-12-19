Madonna Says She Was in an ‘Induced Coma for 48 Hours’ Due to Bacterial Infection

Madonna has opened up about what happened during her health scare over the summer.

via: People

The singer, 65, opened up about her June illness that had her admitted to the intensive care unit for several days. She revealed details about the life-changing situation while performing a show in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night, telling the crowd that she was in “an induced coma for 48 hours” in June.

She then took a moment to thank her Kabbalah teacher, who was by her side at the hospital. “The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,’ ” Madonna told the crowd, according to a fan-captured video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Grammy winner also gave a shout-out to her friend Shavawn, who was in the audience on Saturday and credited her with saving her life by rushing her to the hospital.

“There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital,” she said of Shavawn in the clip. “I don’t even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU … She saved my life.”

During her candid speech to the crowd, Madonna also recounted her first moments upon coming out of her coma. “There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room,” she quipped, referring to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella.