Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Will Urena ‘Drugged,’ Beaten and ‘Robbed’ in Colombia [Photo]

A former constant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” shared over the weekend that he was the victim of a brutal crime during a recent trip to Colombia.

Will Urena, who competed on Michelle Young’s season of the ABC reality dating series in 2021, took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday to detail the incident and his ongoing recovery.

“While in Colombia I was drugged, beat [sic], and robbed of all my belongings,” he wrote.

“These past few days have been something I could of [sic] never imagined. Thank you for all those reaching out with kind words. I really appreciate y’all beyond words.”

The Michigan native apologized that he has not “been able to [message] back” everyone who has contacted him, explaining that he is slowly “working to get [his] life back to normal.”

He concluded his message, “I am just beyond grateful to still be here. God is good!”

Urena, 30, previously shared a photo of himself walking through the city of Medellín, though it is unclear whether that is where he was attacked during his visit to the South American country, where violent and petty crimes are “a significant concern,” according to CountryReports.

Urena is best known for his time on “The Bachelorette” Season 18, which he said he joined to “make a substantial connection with someone,” as he was “very tired of being the only single one in his group of friends.”

However, Young eliminated the academic interventionist, who works with autistic students at an elementary school, during week four of the show.

Young, who is also a teacher, ultimately got engaged to Nayte Olukoya, but the former couple broke up in 2022.

