Flint City Councilman Eric Mays Dead At 65 | lovebscott.com

The city of Flint is mourning the loss of outspoken Councilman Eric Mays, who died on Saturday.

The 65-year-old’s death was attributed to natural causes after an illness.

Known for being outspoken with his representation of his constituents, the longtime city official was among the voices advocating for clean drinking water when the city’s water crisis made headlines in 2014. A decade ago, Flint’s water source was switched from Detroit’s system to the city’s river to cut costs. However, the inadequate treatment of contaminated water and lead pipes led to years of residents experiencing illness. The issue was deemed a “result of systemic racism.”

Mays was re-elected to his third term in 2021. Flags have been ordered to fly half-staff beginning Monday (Feb. 26).

RIP.

Rest in Peace, Eric Mays. The literal embodiment of standing on business. pic.twitter.com/xYtdkKkZDU — springwaterpapi (@toneyjetson) February 25, 2024

Heartbreaking. The loss of Councilman Mays is devastating. It’s hard to even put into words. He loved Flint. He loved his community and was willing to do anything to support his people. When I first began coming to Flint, Eric Mays would take me around often driving with him to… — Hill Harper for U.S. Senate (@hillharper) February 25, 2024

When I was first introduced to Eric Mays on TikTok, I literally sat and watched every last video of him in tears! But this one ??? Omg this got me through depression and boredom. This lady said GasLighting & It was a RAPPP ?? pic.twitter.com/6Y7prgDR4v — ?????? g?? ???? (@hiddengembby) February 25, 2024