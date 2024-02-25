Flint City Councilman Eric Mays Dead At 65 | lovebscott.com

What are You Looking for?

The city of Flint is mourning the loss of outspoken Councilman Eric Mays, who died on Saturday.

The 65-year-old’s death was attributed to natural causes after an illness.

Known for being outspoken with his representation of his constituents, the longtime city official was among the voices advocating for clean drinking water when the city’s water crisis made headlines in 2014. A decade ago, Flint’s water source was switched from Detroit’s system to the city’s river to cut costs. However, the inadequate treatment of contaminated water and lead pipes led to years of residents experiencing illness. The issue was deemed a “result of systemic racism.”

Mays was re-elected to his third term in 2021. Flags have been ordered to fly half-staff beginning Monday (Feb. 26).

RIP.

Share This Post
ByWalker
Updated on
©️ 2023 — Swyft. All Rights Reserved.