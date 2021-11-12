First Look: Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Reunite in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Disney+ has dropped a first-look image of Hocus Pocus 2. — the long-awaited-but-never-knew-anyone-needed sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

All three women are back and reprising their roles from the original movie.

via Deadline:

The sequel has three young women accidentally bringing back the Sanderson Sisters (Midler, Parker and Najimy) to modern day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world

Cast also includes Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Filming on the movie is underway in Rhode Island.

The sequel is set to premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022.