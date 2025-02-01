Finesse2Tymes Hit With Arrest Warrant for Making Death Threats Against Former Protégé’s Guardian

BY: Walker Published 46 minutes ago

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes is facing an arrest warrant after he allegedly made death threats against the guardian of his former protégé, 11-year-old rapper FNG King.

TMZ reports that the warrant comes from terroristic threats Finesse2tymes directed at the woman connected to FNG King. TMZ obtained court documents from October showing that police responded to a call in Humble, Texas, where a woman accused Finesse2Tymes and his brother of making threats at her at a local smoke shop. The documents reveal that the conflict revolves around a custody dispute involving FNG King, whom Finesse had allegedly cared for. However, Finesse and King have since had a falling out, with the woman who called the police now acting as the 11-year-old’s guardian. TMZ notes that neither the woman nor Finesse are related to King.

According to Complex, the incident on October 23 began when the guardian and King stopped at a smoke shop to pick up the woman’s grandchild. Afterward, the woman claims King went into the store to speak with Finesse2tymes. Furthermore, she said King rushed out of the shop after, shouting, “They trying to send me back to Memphis.”

Once King got back to the woman’s car, she claims Finesse and his brother allegedly approached them, with his brother threatening to “up that fire.” The woman then said she noticed an imprint of his brother’s gun through his shirt and that Finesse2tymes made his own threats at them purportedly saying, “You gonna die on camera today.”

Per TMZ, Finesse’s lawyer reportedly released a statement in reaction to the arrest warrant.

“[Finesse2tymes[ did not threaten the complainant in any way. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts,” they reportedly stated.

