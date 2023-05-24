Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Drug-Trafficking Scheme

Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a large-scale drug-trafficking scheme that saw drugs shipped from the West Coast and sold in New Jersey and Long Island.

via NBC News:

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced in federal court in Central Islip, New York, for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Maxwell, who is from Paterson, New Jersey, was initially arrested in October 2021 on charges that he allegedly participated in a drug smuggling conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

He pleaded guilty in August to a top charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances pertaining to cocaine. The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The rapper, best known for his 2015 hit “Trap Queen,” apologized in the court room. “I hurt my community, people who look up to me. My family and myself,” he said. “I am truly sorry for any pain I caused.”

Judge Joanna Seybert told Maxwell whle announcing his sentence, “Despite your background and all you overcame, you threw it all away.”

In addition to six years in federal prison, Maxwell was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

Maxwell was accused of being part of an organization that distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 through June 2020, prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors alleged the group obtained the narcotics on the West Coast and used the postal service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the drugs across the country to Suffolk County for storage. From there, the drugs were distributed to dealers who sold them on Long Island and New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Maxwell was a “kilogram-level redistributor” for the organization, prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, several firearms and ammo in the investigation. Prosecutors said five of the defendants in the case used firearms to protect the drug organization and distribution chain.

In total six people were charged in connection with the conspiracy, four of whom have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. One defendant, Anthony Cyntje, a New Jersey correction officer, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy in March.

That’s unfortunate.