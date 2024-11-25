In Her Feelings? Jess Hilarious Reacts To Chris Brown’s Relationship Status [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Jess Hilarious has ignited a social media storm with her reaction to Chris Brown’s candid comments about his dating life during a livestream with Kai Cenat. The R&B star’s appearance quickly went viral, with fans, including Jess, sharing their thoughts. When Kai asked Chris directly if he was seeing anyone, the singer nonchalantly replied, “I’m in multiple relationships.”

During an interview on *The Breakfast Club*, Jess suggested that Chris’ remarks might have been a subtle dig at her. She recalled that Chris had previously teased her about dating another man named Chris, which she called the kind of behavior you’d expect from a “bitter ex.” Jess didn’t hold back, also mentioning that Chris had boasted about buying a $400,000 ring for a woman. In a playful response, she showed off her own ring, prompting Charlamagne and DJ Envy to verify its authenticity live on air — and it turned out to be real.

Fans flooded social media with their inquiries. Some found her hilarious, while others questioned the purpose of her remarks.

One Instagram user joked, “This is how I talk to my friends with any Chris Brown update [crying face emoji],” while another quipped, “Wait, they dated? [crying face emoji].” Others embraced the humor, with one writing, “Not liking Jess Hilarious feels illegal [crying face emoji] she’s so funny,” and another declaring, “May your delulu come trululu [prayer hands emoji].” However, not everyone was on board, as one commenter asked, “I love you, girl, but what was the point of saying this?”