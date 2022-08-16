Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Rick Ross has been fined by The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has for several violations at five Wingstop restaurant locations in Mississippi.

On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 “in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties” from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.

The violations include forcing employees to illegally pay for safety training, uniforms, background checks and cash register shortages. In some instances, this caused some employees’ average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

The operators of the locations are also accused of record-keeping violations, with the DOLWHD saying they failed to maintain a record of employee hours worked and wage deductions. The investigation also discovered Boss Wings allowed a 15-year-old employee to work past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions last June. Law prohibits 14 and 15 years old from working past 7 p.m.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. “The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

Rick Ross, his sister Tawanda Roberts and mother Tommie Roberts are listed as owners of Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Mississippi. The Miami rapper reportedly owns nearly 30 Wingstop franchises across the U.S. and often promotes the company in his rhymes.

XXL has reached out to Rick Ross’ team and the Department of Labor for comment.