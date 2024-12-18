Fat Joe Speaks On Remy Ma And Papoose Drama & Shares His Stance

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Fat Joe is extremely close to both Remy Ma and Papoose, who have been publicly fighting online after accusing each other of cheating.

In case y’all needed a lil’ recap, Remy and Pap put each other on blast last week, dropping cheating receipts all over social media on Dec. 12. Fans immediately flooded the internet with reactions to the messy situation. Now, Fat Joe is stepping in to share his thoughts on the chaos that unfolded between them.

Fat Joe recently pulled up on the ‘My Expert Opinion’ podcast and didn’t hold back from talking about the situation between Remy Ma and Papoose. He kept it real about how he feels and let it all out during the interview.

While choppin’ it up on the show, the ‘Lean Back’ rapper kept it a buck, saying Remy never shares her relationship business with him. But he did drop some tea — Joe said he, Rem, and Pap recently kicked it at Brooklyn Chophouse restaurant, where Remy “treated ten grown men to dinner.” The next day, he saw the drama unfold on social media, just like everybody else.

When they asked Joe how he handles the drama between his bro and sis, he straight-up said it’s “a hard situation.”

“Because of him, she made me love him. You know what I’m saying? So, I really love him. That’s my Goddaughter’s father. You know, I’m like… old school morals and s**t. So like, with me, it’s like damn.. I’m the Godfather. These people pass away, I raise the baby. I don’t like none of this s**t.”

Furthermore, Joe explained that he “can’t stop it” and “they won’t listen” to him. Joe also stated that he doesn’t think it’s his place to get in between them.

“You know it’s a different type of thing, when you got a husband, first of all. This is different. Nobody’s coming to my house telling my wife s**t. I can’t get in the middle of that, that’s y’all.”

Additionally, he spoke about Remy and Pap’s daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, calling her the “best kid in the world.” He continued to say he “wished this didn’t happen.”

