Fat Joe Says Ozempic Is the ‘Greatest Invention Ever,’ Talks Weight Loss Journey

Fat Joe is a huge supporter of Ozempic and the weight loss benefits that come with it.

Joey Crack stopped by BigBoyTV to discuss his weight loss journey, which unfortunately began for him after a close friend passed away. “That’s when I went on super lose weight mode,” he said. “Working out two times a day. Not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying.” Given the weight loss, it would make sense for him to no longer refer to himself as “Fat” Joe, but he explained why he would never change his name.

“Fat Joe, we spent so many millions to this day; millions of millions of millions of dollars,” he said. “When Fat Joe comes out at the World Series, they say, ‘Rapper Fat Joe.’ Now if they just said, ‘Rapper Joe,’ you wouldn’t know who the hell that is. We spent all our money pumping up Fat Joe that even if I slim down even more than this, I gotta be Fat Joe, cause we spent all the money on Fat Joe.”

Fat Joe first revealed he was taking Ozempic in October. He expressed his disdain for people who aren’t honest about the fact they use it and believes it should be fully embraced. He even wants Ozempic’s creators to come up with a variant that combats smoking and drinking.

The “Lean Back” rapper shared some simple advice for cutting weight with US Weekly in October. “Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” Joe stated. “We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible. So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That’s the smartest way to eat. Like this morning, I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it and kept it moving. Normally I would’ve ate [sic] the whole thing. But, you know, that’s what we do.”

