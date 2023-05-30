Fans Concerned for Erika Jayne Amid Apparent Weight Loss: ‘Hope she’s OK’

Erika Jayne is getting ready for her Las Vegas residency, but fans are concerned after noticing ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star has slimmed down quite a bit.

via Page Six:

After the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was photographed on an apparent date with lawyer Jim Wilkes over the weekend, social media users voiced their concern for the “barely” recognizable reality star on Twitter.

Dressed in skintight red leather leggings, a graphic long-sleeve tee and sky-high pumps, the 51-year-old put her slim figure on display while strolling through Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“She looks like she’s lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she’s okay,” one user wrote.

“Holy crap she’s skinny,” another added, while a third agreed writing, “Wow she’s so teeny. I wouldn’t have recognized her.”

Other users accused Jayne of taking Ozempic, the celeb-loved diabetes drug used to shed pounds fast.

“Dead serious? This is her?” a fourth questioned. “Yikes I know we been joking about the ozempic use but this looks more. I hope she’s ok. Sad thing is the reason I loved her when she first showed up cuz she wasn’t a typical BH body type. For real tho I hope she’s ok.”

“I’ve never *loved* Erika, but early on I appreciated her as a character, and above all that always loved her physique,” someone else said. “It really bums me out to see her like this in all honesty. No body shaming but this feels unnaturally achieved so take that as you will.”

“I barely even recognized her! She has lost a lot of weight,” another concerned fan tweeted. “I don’t know why she even thought she needed to lose weight. She had some nice curves before.”

While Ozempic has become popular among many Bravolebrities, Jayne has yet to confirm or deny whether or not she is taking the drug.

Fans first noticed the “RHOBH” star’s svelte figure back in March at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she wore a plunging, tailored red blazer.

Yet since then, Jayne has seemingly lost even more weight as she prepares for her Las Vegas residency, which starts on Aug. 25.

Earlier this month, she squeezed her slimmed-down frame into a hot pink latex corset, prompting her follower to, once again, question her weight loss methods.

We don’t know what’s going on with Erika (if anything), but we hope everything’s okay.