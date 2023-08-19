Fans Are Comparing Drake's New Hairdo To Minnie Mouse, Smino, And More [Photos]

Drake’s hairstyle has undergone changes over the years throughout different eras of his career. From the signature heart hairstyle to the OVO Owl braids, we’ve seen the 6 God embrace all kinds of different looks.

Drake turned heads with a new look after putting his afro in two buns held by pink hair clips. The bold move followed the artist participating in other trends like painting his nails and getting a heart carved into his hairline.

According to HipHopDX, the Toronto rapper first appeared with the hairstyle at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Wednesday (Aug. 16). The next day, he wore it while visiting basketball star Kevin Durant at an off-season workout.

In posts shared to his Instagram this morning, the “One Dance” hitmaker paired the style with a nostalgic early 2000s-inspired outfit. He wore a blue FUBU T-shirt, baggy stonewash jeans, and Timberland-colored sneakers.

The most recent run with @adampharrington brought out the stars? FULL RUN: https://t.co/L7BBk4Tdfx pic.twitter.com/nbq3baCg8s — Through The Lens (@ThroughTheLens) August 18, 2023

Naturally, social media had a field day with the look. Comparisons ranged from the playful — likening Drake to Minnie Mouse — to the downright joking, with some suggesting connections to characters like Suga Mama from “The Proud Family.”

Among the reactions, Smino had a lighthearted response. The “Wild Irish Roses” artist joked on his account by offering Drake a silk hoodie.

“I wish Drake became popular during ‘The Boondocks’ era. They would’ve wiped the floor with him,” one person commented. Another person said, “Drake [is] just cosplaying his negro fantasies. He’ll probably be a Grape Street Crip by the spring.”

I wish drake became popular during the boondocks era, they would’ve wiped the floor with him?? https://t.co/HKXoW3GO2j — kwets (@kwets11) August 18, 2023

Elsewhere, a social media user stated, “Drake is a character that the actor Aubrey plays. Once y’all realize that.” One critic noted, “Almost every n**ga [with] hair does this at a point. Y’all just d**keating ’cause it’s Drake.”

Drake is a character that the actor Aubrey plays. Once y’all realize that…. https://t.co/ZLhUGAoAIm — Six (@SixDos) August 18, 2023

Check out more reactions below.

Drake just cosplaying his negro fantasies. He'll probably be a Grape Street Crip by the spring — Head Panderer Will (@MrGee54) August 18, 2023

benito starts wearing skirts and dresses and suddenly drake start doing his nails and coming pigtail… interesting — Io (@gIowlo) August 18, 2023

Drake getting his hair done last night pic.twitter.com/fp2h056uL7 — aq?a?ayne (@__justkeith) August 18, 2023

not even kidding he got publicly more fluid after he saw bad bunny being himself https://t.co/4r8NoPBqp3 — Io (@gIowlo) August 18, 2023

Drake really cosplaying an African American in his new look wearing Afro puffs & pink burettes & FUBU LMAO DISGUSTING — Tori Nicks 2.0 (@MajestyRia) August 18, 2023

y’all be wearing y’all nappy ass hair out in the name of self love but if drake do it then he’s corny. bye. — ?? (@madblackvegan) August 18, 2023

how y’all mad at drake because he has hair? — taj. (@taynextdoor) August 18, 2023

Earlier today, Drake also shared a clip of his son. Adonis was seen reciting lyrics to “Rich Flex” from the rapper’s joint album with 21 Savage. The 5-year-old repeated, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” His fascination with the song seemingly arrived on the heels of attending Drizzy’s Inglewood, California concert this past Saturday (Aug. 12).