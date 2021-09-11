Famous Dex Sentence In Los Angeles Jail

The hands of justice have seemingly caught up with “Japan” rapper Famous Dex and they’re placing him behind bars for the time being.

via: The Source

After several run-ins with the law, rapper Famous Dex has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for multiple domestic violence charges, gun possession, and terroristic threats.

Dex, whose real name is Dexter Gore Jr., will be serving his time in the Men’s Central Jail in L.A.after he violated a protective order served on him from a domestic abuse incident from October 2020. Dex was also charged with nineteen counts of gun possession and domestic violence charges from three different incidents.

On September 1, 2021, Gore was sentenced and will receive time served for the time he’s already spent in jail. Famous Dex’s projected release date is November 24, 2021.

In addition to his legal woes, substance abuse has also plagued Famous Dex’s fluctuating career, with things tragically hitting the wall in 2019 when he suffered several public seizures — including one while performing in Los Angeles, the same city that now recognizes him as a prisoner.

As of press time, the “Pick It Up” rapper’s Instagram account has been completely wiped clean, leaving only a link to his 2021 SoundCloud album Say What You Want.