Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look On Instagram [Photos]

Tom Holland just can’t help himself when it comes to Zendaya.

via: AceShowbiz

On Friday, September 10, Zendaya shared a series of red carpet photos from the premiere of her upcoming film “Dune”. For the event, the 25-year-old looked stunning in a clingy nude Balmain gown and Bulgari jewels that hugged her body perfectly.

“I know I’m late to posting these, it’s been a long week but one of the most special weeks,” so the “Euphoria” star wrote in the caption. She earned a lot of praises from fellow celebrities and fans in the comment section with Tom being one of them.

He let the emojis speak for him as he simply commented with three fire emojis, insinuating that Zendaya was lit on the snaps. Also gushing over the actress’ look was filmmaker Ava DuVernay who wrote, “It’s not only the unbelievable gown, the stunning makeup, the stellar hair, the fantastic concept, the signature strut that makes this picture perfect. It’s your confidence in knowing: ‘I’m supposed to be here. This is my space. This is my time.’ Keep showin’ em. xo.”

Beyonce Knowles’ mom Tina Lawson also commented, “Beautiful as usual.” Meanwhile, the official account of Bulgari penned, “Still breathless one week later.”

This is not the first time for Zendaya and Tom to get flirty on Instagram after being caught locking lips back in July. Celebrating Zendaya’s 25th birthday on September 1, the Peter Parker depicter took to his account to share a sweet picture of them in a dressing room.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he captioned he post which many believed was their Instagram debut as a couple. A few hours later, Zendaya replied back, writing, “Calling now,” alongside a red heart emoji.

The pair, who were first linked romantically after filming 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, made headlines in July as they were spotted locking lips in Tom’s car. The alleged couple further fueled the romance rumors as they were pictured having dinner together at a Thai restaurant near Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

They make a cute couple.