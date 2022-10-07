‘Family Matters’ Stars To Reunite For Holiday Film [Video]

This holiday season, Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton from Family Matters are set to reunite for A Family Matters Christmas.

via: BET

According to VIBE, original cast members Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton will be seen together for A Family Matters Christmas. Directed by LaVern Whitt, the film follows three siblings who get tapped by the “forgotten Christmas spirit,” Alternis. The siblings’ lives are quickly swapped as they experience life in the other’s shoes while also on a race against time to switch to their everyday lives back before Christmas Day.

“Working with JoMarie again is such a pleasure, and I could not wait to rekindle the spark and warmth that millions have come to love,” said Williams in an official statement, who played Laura on the ‘80s and ‘90s sitcom.

The script of A Family Matters is written by William’s real-life mother, Peggy Williams.

“When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win,” she added.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films—the team backing the holiday project- said the film is “a labor of love, both behind and on-screen.”

And, “[It’s] a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year!”

Be sure to catch A Family Matters Christmas on all major cable and streaming platforms on Nov. 8.

Check out the trailer below: