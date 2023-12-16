'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Arrested Over Unpaid Child Support Again

Darius McCrary was arrested last month for failure to pay child support.

via: Entertainment Tonight

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old actor was booked on one felony count of failure to pay child support. The outlet, citing court documents, reports McCrary was arrested on Nov. 27 due to an outstanding arrearage of $52,788 as of March 12, 2019.

McCrary has pled not guilty and his bail’s been set at $13,197.01. It’s unclear where McCrary was taken into custody, but TMZ cites online records that show he remains behind bars. The outlet also obtained McCreary’s mugshot, which shows him smiling and sporting a scruffy salt and pepper beard and a blue jumpsuit.

This isn’t the first time McCrary’s been arrested over failure to pay for child support. He was taken into custody in 2015 on a similar charge. McCrary has two daughters and one son.

According to Page Six, the Nov. 27 arrest marks his second arrest in as many months. The outlet reported McCrary was arrested in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 25 for an out-of-state warrant, though it’s unclear if it’s related to the Nov. 27 arrest.