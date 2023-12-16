Diddy Posts Birthday Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter amid Sexual Assault Allegations: 'We Miss You So Much'

Diddy is wishing his late partner Kim Porter a happy birthday amid his growing legal troubles involving multiple sexual assault allegations.

via: People

The rapper, 54, posted a tribute to his late ex-girlfriend, who died in November 2018, on what would have been her 53rd birthday on Instagram Friday.

Combs — who is currently facing multiple sexual assault allegations — posted a throwback photo of himself kissing Porter on the cheek, writing in his caption, “We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever.”

The artist also posted a handful of photos of himself with Porter from over the years on his Instagram Story as well.

Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018, at age 47. She shared four children with Combs: twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, plus sons King, 25, and Quincy Brown, 32, whom Diddy adopted during his relationship with Porter. (Combs also has three other children with previous partners: daughters Love Sean, 14 months, and Chance, 17, as well as son Justin Dior, 29.)

In a tribute to his mom on Instagram, Quincy wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy! You still riding shotgun with me til this day. I miss you more than the lord will allow! I I love you Mommy!.”

King also remembered his late mother with a post of his own, writing, “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!! I wish I could be with you right now and hug you and give you love !!! I love you and miss you so much!!! #foreverkp.”

Combs’ tribute to Porter comes over a week after he responded to several sexual assault claims made against him in recent weeks, including one from a fourth accuser who filed a suit in New York earlier this month.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Sexual assault allegations have piled up against Combs after ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura sued him for alleged rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence on Nov. 16. The pair confirmed that they had settled a day later.

Among the claims being made against Combs is one from an accuser named Joi Dickerson-Neal, who alleges that he drugged and raped her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Another accuser, known as Jane Doe, claimed that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and a friend in New York City over 30 years ago.