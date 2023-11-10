Faith Evans’ Daughter Dragged into Stevie J’s Court Drama, Served With His Legal Paperwork Outside LA Home

It’s never a dull moment when Stevie J is involved.

Stevie J claimed he was not properly served with a lawsuit over music royalties — telling the court the process server went to his ex-wife’s home and not his

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the music producer was sued by a company named Royalty Recovery.

The lawsuit, brought in New York court, claimed Stevie entered into an agreement with Royalty Recovery in 2005. The company said the ex-Love & Hip Hop star put them in place of collecting his unpaid royalties.

For 15 years, Royalty Recovery said it worked with Stevie and collected hundreds of thousands for him. Per their deal, the company was to be paid a fee for their work.

In 2011, Royalty Recovery said Stevie created a company called Kompany Worldwide LLC. Fast forward to 2020, the company said Stevie worked out a deal with a third party to cut Royalty Recovery out.

Royalty Recovery said it had a valid contract that Jordan breached. The company demanded unspecified damages from Jordan.

Recently, Royalty Recovery obtained a default against Kompany Worldwide but not Jordan.

Now, Jordan has filed a declaration demanding the entire case be thrown out.

The music producer said that he has never been properly served. He said the person the process server handed the documents to was his ex-wife Faith Evan’s daughter, Chyna Tahjere Griffin.

He wrote that Chyna is “not my daughter.”

He said the home the process server went out to is not his home and is owned, “by my ex-wife, Faith Evans.”

“I have not lived at the Property since on or about May 1, 2022. It was neither my dwelling place nor my usual place of abode in December 2022.”

“I was never served with the Summons and Complaint in this action, either in person or otherwise, and never received a copy of them by mail.”

Jordan added that he learned Royalty Recovery recently fired off subpoenas to Warner Chappell Music and Broadcast Music seeking information about his deals.

Jordan said that the subpoenas are “overly broad” and call for “information beyond any alleged agreement I had with Royalty Recovery, which I terminated more than a decade ago.”

“These subpoenas are designed to harass and create unreasonable annoyance and to interfere with my relationship with the subpoenaed entities and to disadvantage and prejudice me in favor of Royalty Recovery and its continued misrepresentations about its right with regard to my intellectual property.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Jordan and Evans settled their bitter divorce.

A judge has yet to rule.