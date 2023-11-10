Sarunas Jackson's Baby Mama, Actress Dominque Perry, Attempts to Clarify Her Seemingly Shady Post Amid Keke Palmer's Domestic Abuse Situation [Photo]

Dominque Perry has issued a non-apology after posting and deleting a meme that she says people took the wrong way.

Yesterday, Dominque took to her Instagram Stories around the same time Sarunas tweeted and deleted a not-so-cryptic message defending his brother against Keke Palmer’s abuse allegations.

Dominque didn’t say anything, but shared a gif of Michael Jackson in Thriller laughing and enjoying the show in front of him.

Most people took that to mean she was entertained by the domestic abuse drama unfolding before her eyes — but she says that’s not the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

While she didn’t apologize, Dominque did offer ‘clarity’ — take a look:

Hmm…alright.