'You F---ing Idiots': Actress Julianna Margulies Slams Black and LGBTQ Supporters of Palestine, They Are 'Brainwashed to Hate Jews'

Julianna Margulies has called out the Black and LGBTQ community’s lack of support for Israel in its fight against Hamas, and suggested that people backing Palestine were “brainwashed.”

via: Radar Online

In a shocking development to come nearly two months after the Palestinian terrorist group attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Margulies appeared on a podcast where she criticized those who refuse to stand up for Israel amid the subsequent war.

According to The Morning Show actress, the Black and LGBTQ+ supporters of Palestine are “f—ing idiots” because “Black” and “gay” individuals would be the “first people beheaded” if they “stepped foot” in Palestine.

“It’s those kids who are spewing this anti-Semitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country […] it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played like a soccer ball,” Margulies said on The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast.

“I want to say to them: You f—ing idiots, you don’t exist,” she continued. “You’re even lower than the Jews. You’re Black. You’re gay. You’re turning your back against the people who support you.”

She also suggested that those who support Palestine have been “brainwashed to hate Jews.”

Why TF does Julianna Margulies have Black people in her mouth. Does she want a reward for posting a black screen on her Instagram!? pic.twitter.com/t9WNb24xxW — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #FYC Events (@sagesurge) December 1, 2023

“Because the fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us, to me, says they don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews,” the actress argued.

Margulies, who plays a gay journalist on The Morning Show, then targeted those in Hollywood who refuse to support Israel amid the country’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The 57-year-old Jewish actress admitted that she was “stunned” by the Hollywood industry and compared the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East to the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

“Can you imagine the WGA not putting out a statement after George Floyd?” Margulies said. “And yet when it was the Jews – by the way, all of our great material on television is pretty much from the Jews – they stayed silent until they were pressured.”

According to Margulies, the popular social media platform TikTok is to blame for the recent rise in antisemitism across the country.

She called for a TikTok ban to curb the number of “crazy people” obtaining their news from the social media site.

“I guess what’s happening to the crazy people out there who are getting their news from TikTok, which in my estimation – after this whole Osama bin Laden letter – should be banned,” The Good Wife actress said. “TikTok should be banned.”