Now that season 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is out of the way, we’re back to give you love muffins some exclusive tea about season 15.

Multiple sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that ALL of the ladies — Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfled, and even Marlo Hampton will all be returning with peaches.

Our sources also let us know filming begins Monday and that beauty entrepreneur Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose Naturals, has been tapped to film.

It’s unclear if she’ll be a full-time housewife or if she’ll make the cut as a friend. The first all-cast taping is set for next Saturday — Sanya’s husband Aaron is having a 40th birthday party.

Despite rumors, former ‘housewife’ Porsha Williams has not yet been approached to be involved with the upcoming season.

As always, we’ll continue to bring you the latest ‘RHOA‘ news. Let’s hope season 15 is less of a snooze-fest than his last one.