Exclusive: Here's What We Know About 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15 So Far -- Cynthia Bailey Is Back-ish, Kenya Moore Is Dating a 'Rich' White Man & There's Been a Newbie Switch-Up

It’s been a while, but you know we couldn’t leave you too long without some sweat peach tea from down in Atlanta!

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ taping is well underway and we have some updates on what you can expect from this upcoming season.

Back in October, we told you that Janell Stephens was testing with the ladies and was in the running to join the show as a friend or a ‘Housewife’ for season 15 — however she’s been noticeably absent from the most recent group tapings.

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that production found her to be ‘underwhelming’ early-on and instead decided to focus on other candidates.

One of those candidates being businesswoman Courtney Rhodes. She’s the co-founder & director of Marketing and Media Relations at The Agency as well as the owner of The Brandista and creative director of her namesake jewelry brand, Courtney Racquel Rhodes.

She’s a friend of Marlo’s and has so far fared much better than Janell. We expect to see her a lot this season. She could very well end up with a peach.

Monyetta Shaw, whom B. Scott exclusively revealed as last season’s friend-of-the-show, is expected to have a more significant role this season. She has been present at almost every all-cast taping and does a great job of inserting herself when need be.

If we’re being completely transparent, all signs are pointing to Monyetta holding a peach — but that has yet to be determined.

In fact, Monyetta has become such a presence in the group that she’s playing matchmaker!

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that Monyetta introduced Kenya Moore to a rich white man whom Kenya is now dating. We wonder if the man’s a friend of Monyetta’s husband — considering he appears to be of the caucasian persuasion.

Kenya’s budding romance is expected to be part of her storyline, but it’s still unclear if her new boo will make an appearance. Who knew the twirl gets down with the swirl?

Cynthia Bailey is coming back down the ‘Hill’ and has rejoined the ladies in a friend capacity. According to our sources, the network has been open to Cynthia’s return and she’s been taping with the cast at her leisure. Don’t expect her to be a full-time friend, but her face will pop up every now and then.

Along with Kenya — Kandi Burrus, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and Sanya Richards-Ross (whom we also exclusively revealed as the newest Housewife last season), will all be returning as Housewives.

There still a few more weeks left of filming, but we don’t expect any major shakeups. As always, lovebscott.com will continue to give you the latest ‘RHOA’ tea!