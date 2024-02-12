Ex-‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Accused of Owing 5-Figure Tax Debt Weeks After Being Ordered to Pay $25k Over Unpaid Rent | lovebscott.com

NeNe Leakes was the unlucky recipient of some legal documents from the Georgia Department of Revenue.

via: Radar Online

According to the document, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star initially owed $17,785.22 in taxes for various years.

However, the documents showed the debt swelled to $28,593.24 due to interest and fees.

The document listed NeNe’s name and The Linnethia, LLC — which appears to be connected to her now-closed lounge in Georgia.

The tax issues come weeks after NeNe was ordered to pay $25k in a lawsuit brought by the former landlord of her since-shuttered Swagg Boutique.

The landlord claimed the Bravo star signed a lease in 2017 and extended it by a year in 2021. She said NeNe vacated the premises in January 2022 but failed to pay $22k owed in unpaid rent.

In the suit, the landlord claimed to have tried to collect the money from NeNe but she refused to pay.

NeNe was served with the legal paperwork on August 16, 2023 while outside her $1 million condo in Atlanta.

The reality star said she was not responsible for rent owed. NeNe claimed her late husband Gregg signed the lease.

Gregg died on September 1 at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.

Despite being served, NeNe failed to respond to the lawsuit. As a result, the judge ordered her to pay $22k in unpaid rent, $2,315 in attorney fees and another $400 in court costs.

Last year, NeNe was also hit with a lawsuit by a company named Photography by Ace. The suit said NeNe hired their photographer to take photos at The Linnethia Lounge but failed to pay invoices submitted. A judge granted the company a default judgment.

On top of her financial issues, NeNe had to deal with her son Bryson Bryant being arrested for possession of Fentanyl last year.

The ex-RHOA star’s oldest son was recently released from jail. He was thrown behind bars after his arrest triggered a probation violation in a previous criminal case.