Ex-NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch Arrested on Suspicion of DUI [Video]

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges.

Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and “determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

Lynch’s bail was set at $3,381, USA Today reported, citing prison records. He was cited for a failure to refuse/surrender, a failure to drive in a travel lane and the vehicle he was driving was not registered, according to police.

Lynch was arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence in Oakland.

Lynch spent four years with the Buffalo Bills but became one of the game’s best running backs during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

He also spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders after retiring for a season. He came out of retirement a second time to lace up for the Seahawks again late in the 2019 season before hanging the cleats up for good.

The five-time Pro Bowler won the 2014 Super Bowl with the Seahawks, finishing his career with 94 touchdowns (85 rushing, nine receiving) and rushing for 10,413 yards, the 29th-most in NFL history.

He led the league in rushing touchdowns in both 2013 and 2014.