Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Booked on Felony Drive-By-Shooting Charge

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested following an alleged drive-by shooting Wednesday in Washington.

via: ESPN

Tacoma police said an altercation between occupants of two vehicles near the Tacoma Mall led to shots beings fired early Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and one of the cars fled the scene, according to a release from the police department on social media.

A gun was recovered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Online records for Pierce County show that Kemp, 53, was booked on a felony drive-by-shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. local time, about four hours after the incident.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, including eight with the Seattle SuperSonics, who selected him 17th overall in the 1989 draft.

This is a developing story.