[Exclusive] 'Married to Medicine' Star Anila Sajja Confirms Departure from the Show: 'Somewhere Between Their Story and Mine Is the TRUTH'

Yesterday, we exclusively confirmed that Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has exited ‘Married to Medicine’ alongside Anila Sajja.

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Phaedra Parks’ is said to be joining the show in some capacity.

Anila Sajja, who joined the ladies during season 8, has confirmed in a lengthy statement exclusively to lovebscott.com that she also has exited the show ahead of season 10.

She tells us:

“There are three sides to a story: somewhere between their story and mine is the TRUTH.

The truth is- only half of the rumors are true. I won’t be on the upcoming season of ‘Married to Medicine’ but I won’t be gone for long…

I have been working on some projects that will give me the FULL opportunity to continue to share my life journey, family, and my Indian culture.

My story continues whether it is filmed or not. [insert side eye emoji]

Thank you to my loyal fans for the support, I have A LOT to share with you all VERY soon… stay tuned

The show was an amazing opportunity and I am excited to build off of the platform I have been given.

….and while you’re waiting on the REVEAL of these upcoming projects, don’t forget to check out Private Label-Tucker for all your hair needs!

Thank you again to @bravotv and @tvbypop. Can’t wait to share what I’m working on next … The best is yet to come. #RealStories #RealPeople #RealityTV”

We wish all of the ‘M2M’ ladies the best in their future endeavors.