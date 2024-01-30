Ex-NBA Player Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun, Drugs Charges In Indiana | lovebscott.com

Former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

via: Vibe

WDRB-TV reported the former hooper was arrested, after procuring court records and information from a spokesperson for Indiana State Police. The 37-year-old former hooper was pulled over on Sunday night (Jan. 29) due to a traffic violation. While approaching the vehicle, the state trooper reportedly smelled marijuana and conducted a search.

A gun and drug paraphernalia were discovered and Rondo was taken to a jail in Jackson County, though he later posted bond. The two-time NBA Champion is not permitted to possess a firearm due to a no-contact order stemming from a 2022 incident with a woman; he allegedly threatened her with a gun, making her fear for both her safety and the safety of her children.

The woman claimed that Rajon Rondo has a history of “volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior.” She filed a protective order against him in Louisville, Ky., but it was later dismissed after both “parties reached an agreement,” according to documents procured by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA, with stints on the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. The point guard was an instrumental part of many of these teams, especially the 2007-2008 Celtics and 2019-2020 Lakers rosters, both of whom won championships.

Rondo finished his career with four All-Star Game appearances, one All-NBA selection, four All-Defensive Team selections, All-Rookie Team honors, three seasons as leading the league in assists, and one season leading the league in steals.