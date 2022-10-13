Ex-NBA Player Ben Gordon Makes Bail for Allegedly Hitting Son — Only to be Arrested Again

Ben Gordon is in trouble with the law – again.

via: HotNewHipHop

According to TMZ, Gordon was trying to take a flight from New York to Chicago when he ended up striking his 10-year-old son in the face, multiple times.

His son reportedly simply dropped a book on the ground, which is what led to the assault. Gordon was apprehended by police, although he resisted arrest, leading to injuries against the officers. The charges in this case involve two counts of second-degree assault, criminal contempt, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, endangering a child’s welfare, and second-degree criminal contempt.

According to a new report from TMZ, Gordon was immediately arrested and brought to a precinct in Harlem after posting bail for the airport incident. This is all because of an alleged altercation with a woman in 2020. Per the report, Gordon took a woman’s phone during an argument which led to injuries to her finger and eye. The case had been open for over two years, and now, Gordon is facing misdemeanor charges.

This continues to be a developing story.