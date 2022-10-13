PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Devastating Post Following Rapper’s Death: ‘Pain Is Real’ [Video]

PnB Rock’s girlfriend is breaking her silence a month after the rap-crooner was shot and killed in front of her during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

via: Billboard

Stephanie Sibounheuan took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 13) to share an emotional post about how she’s been feeling since the incident.

“I am 100% not ok,” she captioned a video of the couple. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

Sibounheuan was at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when the shooting occurred, and she gave insight to what happened from her perspective. “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” she wrote. “I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self.”

She concluded, “It takes so much prayer and spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life now. They say your angels come and stop by and visit you but I feel like mine is always here, it ain’t no stopping by. This life we live on earth is just temporary before we get to heaven or hell. Where we will spend eternity. Only thing matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant…you can’t take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you. The devil is running loose on earth. I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.

Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil. Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable.”