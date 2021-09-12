Evander Holyfield Loses Comeback Fight While Trump Commentates [Video]

Evander Holyfield lost by a first-round TKO Saturday night in his return to the boxing ring at the age of 58.

via: CNN

Holyfield, who is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson — including the infamous fight in which Tyson bit his ear — suffered a first-round technical knockout to former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort on Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Belfort, 44, who was a UFC light heavyweight champion, attacked Holyfield with a succession of quick punches early on, pinning him against the ropes.

And, having not landed a punch of his own, Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee called an end to the fight in the first round.

He returned to boxing with just over a week’s notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya, who contracted Covid-19.

Belfort called it a “legendary” moment given the tough season everyone is going through.

“I remember I was fighting two guys on the same night and Holyfield was fighting Mike Tyson for $30 million,” he told the media after. “It’s been a privilege.”

While the two former combat sports competitors did battle in the ring, former US President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., provided their input from the commentary booth.

The Trumps were part of the commentary team for the event, alongside rapper 50 Cent.

Trump has long been a fan of boxing and mixed martial arts.

He hosted several of Tyson’s early fights at his Atlantic City property. Trump was a sponsor of one of Tyson’s most famous knockouts — his destruction of Michael Spinks in just 91 seconds.

Trump, in office, paid homage to the sweet science by pardoning Jack Johnson, a former heavyweight champion convicted of transporting a White woman over state lines. Of Johnson, Trump said: “The first African American heavyweight champion of the world, a truly great fighter. Had a tough life.”

Earlier on the bill, Britain’s former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye had returned to boxing with a victory over Joe Fournier. Haye last fought three years ago against Tony Bellew.

Check out clips of the fight and the fans going crazy over Trump below.

Trump commentating Holyfield getting KO’d was not on my 2021 Bingo card… pic.twitter.com/ZWfL8x148X — ? New Page ~ All Things Battles (@AllThingsBRC) September 12, 2021

Vitor Belfort KO Evander Holyfield – 2 old fight legends. #Trump was the commentator in the fight.

pic.twitter.com/E0TlyE7iMV — #??? ??????? (@WarHorizon) September 12, 2021

Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield. (via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021

Massive chants of "WE LOVE TRUMP" and "SPEECH" erupt at the Holyfield vs Belfort fight as President Trump MC's with @DonaldJTrumpJr Watch. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/hq2IsEcPGs — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2021