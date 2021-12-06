Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Threatened ‘to F*ck’ Her 8-Year-Old Son

Evan Rachel Wood claims her ex Marilyn Manson was not only abusive towards her, but that he also threatened “to f—k” her 8-year-old son, Jack, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail.

via Page Six:

The outlet reports that the allegation was made in a declaration filed in April as part of the actress’ ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Jamie Bell.

The docs state that Manson’s alleged threats forced Wood, 34, to beef up security at her home – including the installation of bulletproof glass windows, a steel door and fence – and to relocate from Los Angeles (where Bell still resides) to Nashville.

“[I’m] very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles,” the “Westworld” star said of her and Bell’s son in the docs, per Daily Mail.

She further alleged, “I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender,” referring to Manson, 52, whom she dated from 2006 until 2010.

“I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.”

Manson is currently under investigation over claims of sexual abuse and human trafficking after more than a dozen women — including Wood — accused him of misconduct.

Wood also claimed in the docs that another alleged victim of Manson’s recorded the musician saying that he had taken pictures of her children and even obtained the adolescents’ social security numbers.

According to Daily Mail, Bell, 35, filed a motion in response, claiming Wood’s allegations “[defy] credibility.”

“I frankly do not understand what is happening,” he said. “Either Evan’s claims that she is receiving ‘death threats’ are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.”

Page Six reached out to Manson’s attorney, who declined to comment. Reps for Wood and Bell did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Bell and Wood finalized their divorce in 2014. The British actor wed Kate Mara in 2017.

Wood named Manson as her alleged abuser in February after claiming for years that she had been abused by an unnamed ex.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she alleged in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

Manson has vehemently denied all the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he wrote on Instagram in February. “Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

If all these allegations are true then Marilyn is a sick, sick, man.