Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Step Down from Time's Up Board After Cuomo Scandal

Time’s Up is restructuring their leadership after the organization became embroiled in former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal.

via: AceShowbiz

Shonda Rhimes and “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria are among the big names who have resigned from the board of controversial organisation Time’s Up.

Actresses Jurnee Smollett and Katie McGrath and Time’s Up’s interim board chair Nina Shaw will also be stepping down, as announced in a statement posted on Saturday (04Sep21) to the Time’s Up website.

The exits come after the recent resignation of chief executive officer Tina Tchen, who drew criticism for helping embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tackle sexual harassment claims, with reports at the time suggesting she and other Time’s Up executives sought to help the politician discredit his accusers.

Actress Ashley Judd is among those remaining on the board “to help ensure a smooth transition,” according to the statement, which continued, “TIME’S UP is ready for new leadership.”

“TIME’S UP was created to support the goal of safe, fair, dignified work for all women. It is crucial to us as a board that the organization remain in service to this seismic, global work to demand equity and disrupt systems that foster discrimination, harassment and abuse. We see the current crisis within TIME’S UP as an important opportunity for growth and change.”

“TIME’S UP belongs to all women. Its mission must continue – until we live in a world in which no woman ever needs to say #timesup again.”

After Tina Tchen, a lawyer and former chief of staff for Michelle Obama, stepped down, Monifa Bandele was named interim CEO of Time’s Up.

The move comes after Roberta Kaplan was pressured to step down as chair of the board last month, after the New York Attorney General’s report on Cuomo revealed she advised the governor on a letter meant to discredit one of his nearly a dozen accusers.

Nearly 150 people signed an open letter on Medium last month, urging a third-party investigation into Time’s Up and the National Women’s Law Center.