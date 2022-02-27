‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale Crashes HBO Max

The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 finale was the talk of social media on Sunday night — but it started with reports of users having trouble accessing HBO Max.

via Complex:

According to DownDetector, the issue started to spike at 8:55 p.m. ET, with error messages reading, “Can’t Connect. We’re having issues connecting to HBO Max right now. Please try again.” Connected TV devices showed the following message: “Something Went Wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble communicating with the service. Please close the app and try again.”

DownDetector found that the issue reached its peak at 9:05 p.m. ET when there were over 52,000 complaints. Those fell to under 4,000 by 9:20 p.m.

“We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9pm ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement. “This short interruption has since been resolved.”

The Zendaya-led Euphoria has grown immensely popular in its second season. After the Season 2 premiere drew 13.1 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max, the next two episodes followed suit, leading to a 6.6 million average audience, which would represent a nearly 100 percent increase in comparison to last season’s viewership.

While NFL fans were debating between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Euphoria viewers were eagerly anticipating the Maddy vs. Cassie showdown, and the numbers reflected the excitement to the tune of a series-high 5.1 million viewers on that night alone.

Earlier this month, HBO announced that Euphoria was renewed for a third season.

That’s what you call a hit show!