‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO [Video]

HBO will get a third dose of Euphoria. The Emmy-winning drama series starring Zendaya from creator Sam Levinson has been renewed for Season 3.

The network made the announcement on Friday, with half of Season 2’s eight episodes having already aired.

“Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement, per Variety. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

The first three episodes of Season 2 knocked out any ratings from 2019’s Season 1, with the 2022 premiere bringing in 13.1 million total viewers via HBO and HBO Max. That’s almost double what Season 1’s episodes saw, with an average audience of 6.6 million.

Levinson is the creator, writer, and director of Euphoria. In addition to Zendaya, the show stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith, and Chloe Cherry.

Season 2 has become fodder for both the real world and internet, with its aesthetic copied on TikTok, episodes revered on Twitter, and everyone wanting to know the soundtrack and what clothing brands the characters have been wearing.

Season 2 wraps on February 27.