Boondocks Fans React To News Of The HBO Max Revival Getting Canceled [Photos]

Huey and Riley Freeman will not make their return to screen.

via: Hot97

According to Star Cedric Yarbrough, if you had your hopes up for the Boondocks revival, it’s not happening.

As reported on sources, Yarbrough confirmed that The Boondocks HBO Max revival is dead. Sony pulled the plug.

Yarbrough said, “I hate to say this, but… The show is, right now, not coming back. I don’t know if this is breaking news, but we’ve been wanting to do the show. And Sony… they decided they’re going to pull the plug. So, I don’t know. Hopefully, maybe one day we’ll be able to revisit. If we don’t then that’s what that is. But, I wish the show was coming back.”

Social media is so sad. Some believe the show wouldn’t have been a success in this day and age. Take a look:

Cedric Yarbrough claims that the ‘BOONDOCKS’ revival has been cancelled. “I don't know if this is breaking news, but we've been wanting to do the show. And Sony… they decided they're going to pull the plug.” (via: https://t.co/JemjesRn1T) pic.twitter.com/q9iubf8Cnk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2022

While it’s honestly unfortunate to hear considering, I think it may be fore the best give John Witherspoon’s passing and Regina King’s recent loss. I love this series, but it may have been the right call — Arty the Goth ?unBoi ? (@SuperiorArtemis) February 3, 2022

Boondocks really wouldn’t fit in this day and age at all. I really wanted this show to come back, I really did however I feel like if they did bring it back it’d be heavily criticized — iaminfiniteGames (@_marcusturner_) February 3, 2022

Mixed feelings. Was looking forward to this, but it probably wouldn’t have really been the same without John Witherspoon. pic.twitter.com/pwIxxKK19Z — ?????treystar679 (@treystar679) February 3, 2022

ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH BRO?!?!?!?! IM GONNA CRY! pic.twitter.com/CcysGVtRyc — MF_ZATCH (@MF_ZATCH) February 4, 2022

In addition to Yarbrough, The Boondocks‘ original voice cast featured Regina King, the late great John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams and Jill Talley.