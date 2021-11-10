Erykah Badu Gets Gangster On Fan While Blessing Travis Scott & Astroworld's Lost 'Souls' [Photos]

Erykah Badu is composed of equal parts gangster and spiritual goddess, characteristics that have defined her career since the jump.

Think twice before you troll Queen Erykah Badu.

After the AstroWorld tragedies that took place last week, Erykah sent her well wishes to Travis Scott and the victims. She tweeted, “bless you @trvisxx. Safe Journey to all the souls. I’m so sorry.”

Bless you @trvisXX . Safe Journey to all the souls. I’m so sorry . ?? — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 9, 2021

A Twitter user by the @ name of saviorisntme reacted to Erykah’s tweet and responded, “NURSE SHES OUT AGAIN!!!” basically implying thatt Erykah needs some sort of help. Erykah clapped back at her tweet and simply replied, “fuk u ho.”

Fuk u ho — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 9, 2021

Erykah has pinned tweet on her profile reminding people, she “choose peace but , say… Don’t walk up on me wrong.. This Tea and Incense can turn into Colt 45 and Newports if NEED be.. OK?” I guess that tweeter didn’t get the memo.

Look.. I choose peace but , say…

Don't walk up on me wrong..

This Tea and Incense can turn into

Colt 45 and Newports if NEED be.. OK? — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) June 1, 2014

The comment section erupted with jokes and memes, with many finding Badu’s retort hilarious. Others tried to suggested the antagonizer had a point and wondered why Badu was showing any sympathy for Scott at all.