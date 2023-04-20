Erykah Badu Announce 25-City ‘Unfollow Me’ Tour With Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu is coming to a city near you.

via: Billboard

The 25-city outing, which kicks off in San Antonio on June 11, will feature hip-hop icon Yasiin Bey.

The predominantly arena tour, produced by Outback Presents, will make its way to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., before wrapping in Grammy winner Badu’s hometown of Dallas on July 23.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. For additional information, visit unfollowmetour.com.

Here’s the full itinerary for the “Unfollow” Me tour:

June 11 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

June 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

June 15 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

June 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

June 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

June 20 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

June 21 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

June 23 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

June 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 28 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

June 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 12 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

July 13 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

July 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 19 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 23 – Dallas, TX -American Airlines Center