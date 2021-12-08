Erica Mena Issues Lengthy Apology For Woman She's Accused Of Stealing Her Jewelry [Photos]

Erica Mena made a bold mature move. She gave a woman a public apology after accusing her of wearing her stolen possessions.

via: AceShowbiz

On Tuesday, December 7, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star shared a longwinded apology for a woman named Christy Mahone, whom she previously accused of wearing her stolen jewelry and purses.

“Last May, after our home was burglarized and some of my property stolen, I was informed by a number of sources that an individual named Christy Mahone had been seen in possession of my stolen property,” Erica wrote on her Instagram page. “Under circumstances that suggested she knew it was stolen, and I posted statements to that effect on my Instagram account.”

The estranged wife of Safaree Samuels went on to say that she had “since learned that the information I received about Ms. Mahone was not accurate.” She continued, “So I now wish to take this opportunity to retract my earlier assertions concerning Ms. Mahone. To be clear, I no longer have any reason to believe that Christy Mahone was ever in possession of property she knew to be stolen from me, or that she had anything at all to do, directly or indirectly, with the robbery of our home. I apologize to Ms. Mahone.”

Unfortunately for Erica, Christy didn’t seem to be ready to accept her apology. In a screenshot of an Instagram Story post by Christy, she reacted to Erica’s post, “GIRL BYE !!”

Some Internet users defended Christy in the case. “She deserves to feel that way!! Then Erica wrote that in that small a** print !! Her apology should be as loud as the accusation,” one person wrote in a comment. “LMAOOOOOOOOOOO I would’ve said the same thing. People probably was threatening her and everything,” someone else echoed.

“I Don’t blame her…Erica was loud and wrong,” another user added. A person also noted, “PEOPLE DON’T HAVE TO ACCEPT APOLOGIES.”

I’m with Christy, too little too late.