Emmys Draw Record-Low Ratings With 4.3 Million Viewers

The ratings for the 2024 Emmys are in and despite it being one of the most entertaining ceremonies in recent memory, viewership hit an all-time low.

via Variety:

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 75th annual Emmy Awards delivered an audience of 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.85 rating among Adults 18-49 — a high for Fox as it became the network’s most-watched Monday unscripted telecast in over eight-and-a-half years, but a new low for the awards show according to Nielsen data. Straying from its typical fall schedule due to last year’s historic strikes, this was the first time ever the Emmy Awards aired against an NFL playoff game which likely also played a role. Fox will share final numbers once they become available tomorrow.

For comparison, the 2022 show hosted by Keenan Thompson on NBC drew 5.9 million total viewers — which was the most recent record for the awards show reflecting a 25% drop in viewership from the previous year. It also recorded a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, which at that time, marked the lowest-ever key demo stat for the Emmys.Steeped in nostalgic TV hits of the last century, Monday night’s Emmy Awards telecast featured several TV reunions which included the cast of “Martin,” “Cheers,” the original cast of “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as moments with “All in the Family” and made history as the most diverse Emmy Awards viewers have seen from the TV Academy with a significant number of people of color like Niecy Nash, “Beef’s” Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, and Ayo Edibiri accepting awards across drama, comedy, limited, reality and variety series categories.

HBO had another winning year, taking home 31 awards across all of its programs with “Succession” holding six of those wins. Netflix followed with 22 total wins as “Beef” cleaned up in the limited series category with eight wins. It was also a good night for “The Bear” which won six awards last night. In addition to the four wins the series accrued at the Creative Arts Emmys, that puts the show’s total at 10 awards.

It’s just a sign of the times, we suppose.