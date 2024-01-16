Emmy Awards 2023: ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ Tie With Six Wins, ‘Beef’ Follows With Five: Full Winners List

Delayed due to the Hollywood strikes of 2023, the Emmys on January 15 honor the shows that made last year’s TV worth watching.
via: Variety
Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday night: “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef.” Each show nearly swept its respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races. “Succession” and “The Bear” tied with a leading six wins each, and “Beef” followed closely with five trophies.
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 75th Emmy Awards on Fox provided multiple tributes to hit shows of the past, as well as the present. The casts of series like “Cheers,” “The Sopranos,” “Ally McBeal,” “Martin” and more reunited for the night, while former cast members of show’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” and the ever-Emmy-ignored comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” took the stage to present awards.
The audience in attendance also gave plenty of love to presenter and nominee Christina Applegate, who previously stated she is all but done with on-camera work due to multiple sclerosis. The crowd also got to its feet for Niecy Nash-Betts during her acceptance speech for her work in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
A visibly-moved Christina Applegate, who revealed she has MS in 2021, received a standing ovation early on at tonight's Primetime Emmy Awards pic.twitter.com/wsXA3e8MMV
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 16, 2024
Niecy Nash-Betts is finally an Emmy winner after 5 nominations and she gave one of the best speeches in #Emmys history!
"I wanna thank me for believing in me!" pic.twitter.com/uuvtZhlJ66
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2024
“Succession” won outstanding drama series, and stars Kieran Culkin (lead actor in a drama), Sarah Snook (lead actress in a drama) and Matthew Macfadyen (supporting actor in a drama) each won awards. Writer and creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod each won for the “Connor’s Wedding” episode, in which Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy dies. The show also won outstanding drama series.
“The Bear” won outstanding comedy for its first season, with Jeremy Allen White (lead actor in a comedy), Ayo Edebiri (lead actress in a comedy) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (supporting actor in a comedy) took home prizes. Creator Christopher Storer also won for writing and directing.
“Beef” won outstanding limited series. Its stars Steven Yeun (lead actor) and Ali Wong (lead actress) won awards, plus creator Lee Sung Jin earned honors for writing and directing.
HBO led the way among all networks with a trio of hit shows, “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.” The final season of the Roy family drama topped all shows with 27 nods, followed by HBO’s adaptation of the popular zombie apocalypse video game with 24 nominations and Season 2 of Mike White’s vacation nightmare series with 23 nods.
The comedy category was led by Apple’s supposedly final season of “Ted Lasso,” which earned 21 nominations. Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” tops the limited or anthology series categories with 13 nods.
See Monday night’s winners below.
Drama Series
“Andor”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“House of the Dragon”
“The Last of Us”
“Succession” (WINNER)
“The White Lotus”
“Yellowjackets”
Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear” (WINNER)
“Jury Duty”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“Wednesday”
Limited Series
“Beef” (WINNER)
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“Fleishman Is in Trouble”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) (WINNER)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”) (WINNER)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) (WINNER)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) (WINNER)
Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
Steven Yeun (“Beef”) (WINNER)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
Ali Wong (“Beef”) (WINNER)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) (WINNER)
Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) (WINNER)
Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)
Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)
Theo James (“The White Lotus”)
Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) (WINNER)
Alan Ruck (“Succession”)
Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)
Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)
Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)
Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)
Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) (WINNER)
Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
Joseph Lee (“Beef”)
Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)
Young Mazino (“Beef”)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death”)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Maria Bello (“Beef”)
Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)
Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) (WINNER)
Merritt Wever “(“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Writing For A Comedy Series
“Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Written by
“The Bear“ • System • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by (WINNER)
“Jury Duty” • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios Mekki Leeper, Written by
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by
“The Other Two” • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
“Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by
Writing For A Drama Series
“Andor” • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by
“Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by
“Better Call Saul” • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
“Better Call Saul” • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
“The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
“Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by (WINNER)
“The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Written by
Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“Beef” • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Written by (WINNER)
“Fire Island” • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Joel Kim Booster, Written by
“Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
“Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
“Swarm” • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Written by
Eric Appel, Written by
Directing For A Comedy Series
“Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply, Directed by Bill Hader
“The Bear“ • Review • FX • FX Productions, Directed by Christopher Storer (WINNER)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino
“The Ms. Pat Show” • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Directed by Mary Lou Belli
“Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, Directed by Declan Lowney
“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production, Directed by Tim Burton
Directing For A Drama Series
“Andor” • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Directed by Benjamin Caron
“Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple, Directed by Dearbhla Walsh
“The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog, Directed by Peter Hoar
“Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Andrij Parekh
“Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Mark Mylod (WINNER)
“Succession” • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Lorene Scafaria
“The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District, Directed by Mike White
Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“Beef” • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Lee Sung Jin (WINNER)
“Beef” • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Jake Schreier
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Carl Franklin
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Paris Barclay
“Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature, Directed by Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
“Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios, Directed by Dan Trachtenberg
Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (WINNER)
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Scripted Variety Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver“ (WINNER)
“Saturday Night Live”
Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (WINNER)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Problem With Jon Stewart”
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage “
“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” (WINNER)
The Oscars
The Tonys
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer
Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Nicole Conlan, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Zach DiLanzo, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Jason Gilbert, Writer
Josh Johnson, Writer
David Kibuuka, Writer
Matt Koff, Writer
Trevor Noah, Writer
Joseph Opio, Writer
Randall Otis, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Ashton Womack, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer
Owen Parsons, Senior Writer
Charlie Redd, Senior Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer
Seena Vali, Senior Writer
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Ryan Ken, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Sofia Manfredi, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alex Baze, Head Writer
Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised By
Mike Scollins, Writing Supervised By
Sal Gentile, Closer Look Writing Supervised By/Written by
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Karen Chee, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovsky, Written by
Jenny Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Mike Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by
Jeff Wright, Written by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Delmonte Bent, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Aaron Cohen, Writer
Stephen T. Colbert, Writer
Paul Dinello, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Gabe Gronli, Writer
Barry Julien, Writer
Michael Cruz Kayne, Writer
Eliana Kwartler, Writer
Matt Lappin, Writer
Caroline Lazar, Writer
Pratima Mani, Writer
Felipe Torres Medina, Writer
Opus Moreschi, Writer
Carley Moseley, Writer
Asher Perlman, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Kate Sidley, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
John Thibodeaux, Writer
Steve Waltien, Writer
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alison Gates, Head Writer
Streeter Seidell, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by
Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by
Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Rosebud Baker, Written by
Dan Bulla, Written by
Michael Che, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by
Alex English, Written by
Jimmy Fowlie, Written by
Martin Herlihy, Written by
John Higgins, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Vannessa Jackson, Written by
Colin Jost, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Ben Marshall, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Jake Nordwind, Written by
Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by
Clare O’Kane, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Asha Ward, Written by
Auguste White, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by