Emmy Awards 2023: ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ Tie With Six Wins, ‘Beef’ Follows With Five: Full Winners List

Delayed due to the Hollywood strikes of 2023, the Emmys on January 15 honor the shows that made last year’s TV worth watching.

via: Variety

Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday night: “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef.” Each show nearly swept its respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races. “Succession” and “The Bear” tied with a leading six wins each, and “Beef” followed closely with five trophies.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 75th Emmy Awards on Fox provided multiple tributes to hit shows of the past, as well as the present. The casts of series like “Cheers,” “The Sopranos,” “Ally McBeal,” “Martin” and more reunited for the night, while former cast members of show’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” and the ever-Emmy-ignored comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” took the stage to present awards.

The audience in attendance also gave plenty of love to presenter and nominee Christina Applegate, who previously stated she is all but done with on-camera work due to multiple sclerosis. The crowd also got to its feet for Niecy Nash-Betts during her acceptance speech for her work in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

A visibly-moved Christina Applegate, who revealed she has MS in 2021, received a standing ovation early on at tonight's Primetime Emmy Awards pic.twitter.com/wsXA3e8MMV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 16, 2024

Niecy Nash-Betts is finally an Emmy winner after 5 nominations and she gave one of the best speeches in #Emmys history! "I wanna thank me for believing in me!" pic.twitter.com/uuvtZhlJ66 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2024

“Succession” won outstanding drama series, and stars Kieran Culkin (lead actor in a drama), Sarah Snook (lead actress in a drama) and Matthew Macfadyen (supporting actor in a drama) each won awards. Writer and creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod each won for the “Connor’s Wedding” episode, in which Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy dies. The show also won outstanding drama series.

“The Bear” won outstanding comedy for its first season, with Jeremy Allen White (lead actor in a comedy), Ayo Edebiri (lead actress in a comedy) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (supporting actor in a comedy) took home prizes. Creator Christopher Storer also won for writing and directing.

“Beef” won outstanding limited series. Its stars Steven Yeun (lead actor) and Ali Wong (lead actress) won awards, plus creator Lee Sung Jin earned honors for writing and directing.

HBO led the way among all networks with a trio of hit shows, “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.” The final season of the Roy family drama topped all shows with 27 nods, followed by HBO’s adaptation of the popular zombie apocalypse video game with 24 nominations and Season 2 of Mike White’s vacation nightmare series with 23 nods.

The comedy category was led by Apple’s supposedly final season of “Ted Lasso,” which earned 21 nominations. Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” tops the limited or anthology series categories with 13 nods.

See Monday night’s winners below.

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession” (WINNER)

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” (WINNER)

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Limited Series

“Beef” (WINNER)

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) (WINNER)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”) (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”) (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)

Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) (WINNER)

Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Joseph Lee (“Beef”)

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)

Young Mazino (“Beef”)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Maria Bello (“Beef”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) (WINNER)

Merritt Wever “(“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Writing For A Comedy Series

“Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Written by

“The Bear“ • System • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Written by (WINNER)

“Jury Duty” • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios Mekki Leeper, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

John Hoffman, Written by

Matteo Borghese, Written by

Rob Turbovsky, Written by

“The Other Two” • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

“Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Brendan Hunt, Written by

Joe Kelly, Written by

Jason Sudeikis, Written by

Writing For A Drama Series

“Andor” • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Beau Willimon, Written by

“Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by

Dave Finkel, Teleplay by

Brett Baer, Teleplay by

“Better Call Saul” • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

“Better Call Saul” • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Peter Gould, Written by

“The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

“Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by (WINNER)

“The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Written by

Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“Beef” • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Lee Sung Jin, Written by (WINNER)

“Fire Island” • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

Joel Kim Booster, Written by

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

“Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by

Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

“Swarm” • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by

Donald Glover, Story by

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Al Yankovic, Written by

Eric Appel, Written by

Directing For A Comedy Series

“Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply, Directed by Bill Hader

“The Bear“ • Review • FX • FX Productions, Directed by Christopher Storer (WINNER)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Ms. Pat Show” • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Directed by Mary Lou Belli

“Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, Directed by Declan Lowney

“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production, Directed by Tim Burton

Directing For A Drama Series

“Andor” • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Directed by Benjamin Caron

“Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple, Directed by Dearbhla Walsh

“The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog, Directed by Peter Hoar

“Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Andrij Parekh

“Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Mark Mylod (WINNER)

“Succession” • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Lorene Scafaria

“The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District, Directed by Mike White

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“Beef” • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Lee Sung Jin (WINNER)

“Beef” • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Jake Schreier

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Carl Franklin

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Paris Barclay

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature, Directed by Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton

“Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios, Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (WINNER)

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver“ (WINNER)

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (WINNER)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage “

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” (WINNER)

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Nicole Conlan, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Jason Gilbert, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

Trevor Noah, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Ashton Womack, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer

Owen Parsons, Senior Writer

Charlie Redd, Senior Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer

Seena Vali, Senior Writer

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Ryan Ken, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Sofia Manfredi, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alex Baze, Head Writer

Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised By

Mike Scollins, Writing Supervised By

Sal Gentile, Closer Look Writing Supervised By/Written by

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Karen Chee, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovsky, Written by

Jenny Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Mike Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by

Jeff Wright, Written by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Delmonte Bent, Writer

Michael Brumm, Writer

Aaron Cohen, Writer

Stephen T. Colbert, Writer

Paul Dinello, Writer

Glenn Eichler, Writer

Gabe Gronli, Writer

Barry Julien, Writer

Michael Cruz Kayne, Writer

Eliana Kwartler, Writer

Matt Lappin, Writer

Caroline Lazar, Writer

Pratima Mani, Writer

Felipe Torres Medina, Writer

Opus Moreschi, Writer

Carley Moseley, Writer

Asher Perlman, Writer

Tom Purcell, Writer

Kate Sidley, Writer

Brian Stack, Writer

John Thibodeaux, Writer

Steve Waltien, Writer

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alison Gates, Head Writer

Streeter Seidell, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by

Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by

Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Rosebud Baker, Written by

Dan Bulla, Written by

Michael Che, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by

Alex English, Written by

Jimmy Fowlie, Written by

Martin Herlihy, Written by

John Higgins, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

Vannessa Jackson, Written by

Colin Jost, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Ben Marshall, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Jake Nordwind, Written by

Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by

Clare O’Kane, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Asha Ward, Written by

Auguste White, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by