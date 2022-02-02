Eminem, Dolly Parton And Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Nominees

The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 are in.

via: AceShowbiz

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has finally unveiled the 17 nominees being considered for induction in 2022. Among those to get a nod are Eminem, Dolly Parton as well as Lionel Richie.

The 49-year-old MC is the only one who scored a nomination in his first year of eligibility, which is 25 years after an artist’s debut recording. If inducted, the “Not Afraid” hitmaker would become the second white hip-hop artist ever to make it into the RRHOF after Beastie Boys.

Eminem, who will be performing alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, is not the only first-time nominee for this year’s induction. He joins the likes of Beck, Duran Duran, Dolly, Lionel, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.

Also named in the list are Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Kate Bush, Carly Simon, MC5 and Rage Against the Machine. Fans can vote everyday from February 2 to April 2 at vote.rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a Wednesday, February 2 statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Inductees will be announced in May. As for the induction ceremony, it is slated to take place this fall. The date and venue will be unleashed at a later date.

Following the release of the nomination list, Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. “Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience… But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

In the words of the great Issa Rae, I’m rooting for everyone black.